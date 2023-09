Describing himself as the “Baroque Rave Lord”, Danny L Harle is a British DJ, producer and composer. Drawing on his classical training, his music adds an ethereal element to hyperpop and hardcore dance music. He has written and produced for Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Nile Rogers and Lil Uzi Vert, and was executive producer on Caroline Polachek’s album Pang. In 2021, he released his experimental album, Harlecore, complete with an interactive digital club experience.