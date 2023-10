Not only is Danielle a trusted tastemaker in genres of all BPMs via her NTS residency, but the Bristol-based creative is a DJ, illustrator and the head of her own record label, Soft Raw. Offering a platform for aspiring womxn DJs via her nationwide initiative Mix Nights, her own sets – which include Boiler Room and HÖR appearances – roam through a wide-ranging medley of techno, vocal-led house, ambient and jungle.