For years, techno producer and DJ Daniel Avery performed under various aliases, most notably Stopmakingme. He shed them all for his debut album, Drone Logic,in 2013, the first of many critically acclaimed noir-techno projects that combine dark electronica with poetry and pensive melodies. Since then, Avery has collaborated with Ghost Culture, Sherelle, James Massiah, and composer and member of Nine Inch Nails, Alessandro Cortini.