The son of two classically trained musicians, Damu the Fudgemunk (Earl Davis) has a natural funk and indisputable musical intellect. Since saving up for his own sampler in high school, he’s crafted hip-hop beats soaked in jazz, soul and boom bap, winning YouTube fame in the late ’00s with DIY performances on the streets of New York and his native DC. A member of hip-hop acts Panacea and Y Society, Damu the Fudgemunk has established a distinct sound across myriad releases, including 2007’s instrumental debut, Travel at Your Own Pace, and 2019’s Ocean Bridges, a freestyle album made with avant-garde jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp.