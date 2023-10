Born in London and raised in Ibadan, Nigeria, Damola Davis makes uplifting, party-ready Afrobeats that echo the energetic sound spearheaded by acts such as Wizkid and Burna Boy. Debuting in 2020, the suave singer enlisted fellow Nigerian star L.A.X for ‘Don Dada’, a bass-heavy, dancehall-infused track taken from 2022’s tropical What If I Kissed U? EP.