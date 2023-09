DakhaBrakha might have got their start in Kyiv’s avant-garde under the guidance of theatre director Vladyslav Troitskyi, but their music is deeply rooted in traditional Ukrainian culture. Nina Garenetska, Iryna Kovalenko and Olena Tsybulska sing polyphonic harmonies in the same manner as the Hutsul people of the Carpathian Mountains, with songs such as ‘Carpathian rap’ putting a modern spin on the sound.