Based in Brooklyn, Daisy the Great began creating whimsical indie pop in 2016 when vocalists Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker met during their acting studies at NYU. Eventually growing into a six-piece, ‘Record Player’ – a tongue-twisting folk-pop track taken from their debut I’m Not Getting Any Taller (2019) – amassed millions of views and its own TikTok trend. Frequent guests on Paste Studios and tourmates with AJR and Half Alive, the ensemble’s live presence exudes a homespun, almost country feel with synchronised claps and warm acoustic guitars.