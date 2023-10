Atlanta’s Daily Bread finds the middleground between electro-soul, ’90s hip-hop and bass music. The producer, DJ and record collector began experimenting with his MPC Controller in his bedroom as a teenager, eventually resulting in the creation of his debut album, 2014’s Out There. Continuing his combination of samples, live instrumentals (notably jazz guitar) and analogue bass synths on a cluster of EPs and albums since, his sets have warmed crowds for Pretty Lights and GRiZ.