New York-born, LA-based rapper D. Savage is a SoundCloud success story. ‘30 Round Clip’ – the first song he recorded in a friend’s studio at 17 – found popularity on social media in 2016, as did trap track ‘Opera’, which was paired with a video that featured him covered in blood. The MC’s mellow beats and digitally distorted rhymes led him to work with Lil Yachty and Ty Dolla $ign for 2018’s D Phoenix.