Cyrano is an Edinburgh based artist and producer, making music for the late night overthinkers. To celebrate the release of his debut single White Wine, which features Nilüfer Yanya's Jazzi Bobbi on sax, Cyrano created his own flat bottle of wine with Garçon Wines. Later in the year Cyrano released his debut EP Consolations, produced by Foals' Kit Monteith and Luke Smith. Consolations is a concept EP, inspired by Alain de Botton's book The Consolations of Philosophy. Each track discusses a different theme, lamenting the struggles of modern life and soundtracking the arc of a night. Throughout 2022, Cyrano supported artists such as Westerman, Laura Misch, Redolent, Anchorsong and Daithí, before finishing the year with a sold out headline show at The Waiting Room in London. Cyrano started 2023 in New Zealand, performing in Auckland after his debut EP broke into the Apple Music Alternative Charts. Defined by his live performance, concepts and collaboration, Cyrano has been named in Vic Galloway's '25 Artists to Watch in 2023’.