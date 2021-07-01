Back in the ’70s, south London band Cymande combined the sounds of the Black-British diaspora – from calypso and reggae to funk, soul and jazz – to create what they called “nyah-rock”. While it didn’t take off initially, the ensemble went on to have a monumental impact on the development of early hip-hop, as artists such as The Fugees and Wu-Tang Clan sampled their rare records. Thanks to various reunions and tours – as well as a documentary charting their rise – their jams ‘Brothers On The Side’ and ‘Dove’ have found a new fans in recent years.