Curtis Harding has always had a penchant for ’70s soul music, and the decade has come to dominate his look, too. The Atlanta singer regularly wears rhinestone-encrusted sunglasses, silken shirts and brightly coloured suits – but his sound is much more than a pastiche. Singing about the intoxication of a relationship, the necessity of hope and different shades of isolation, among other themes, he folds in elements of jazz and hip-hop, psychedelic rock and gospel.