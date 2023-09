California singer, songwriter and producer Cuco combines romantic, lo-fi bedroom pop with charm, wit and Spanish lyrics. After gaining traction with the release of his 2016 debut mixtape, Wannabewithu, he signed with Interscope and gained more widespread attention with his Billboard-charting 2019 album Para Mi. With a list of collaborators including Bratty and Kacey Musgraves, it’s clear his sonic range is far, wide and dynamic – as are his live shows.