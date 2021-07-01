A Dr Dre co-sign is a difficult feat to obtain, but it’s something R&B’s C.S. Armstrong boasts. Recalling his experiences of childhood abuse and life in the US army on his 2019 blues-heavy debut (and six-part short film) Truth Be Told, the Houston-born, self-taught instrumentalist went on to sign a deal with Republic Records in 2020. Blessed with raspy vocals that drip with soul, Armstrong’s natural charm is at home both on stage and on 2021’s smooth collaboration with hip-hop maestro Jay Rock, ‘Own Two’.