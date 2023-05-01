Preferring emotion-packed, pop-focused EDM over big drops and glowsticks, Crywolf is an LA-based producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist. Turning to production in an effort to relieve his depression and anxiety, Crywolf – real name Justin Taylor Phillips – began creating dubstep remixes in the early-’10s before finding his stride with the dark, cinematic electronic of Skeletons (2017) and widow [OBLIVION Pt. I] (2019). Manoeuvring between keyboard, drums and electric guitar on stage, his shows act as a portal to immerse crowds even further into his vast soundscapes.