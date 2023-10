Branching out from indie band Kero Kero Bonito, Sarah Bonito brings you her pensive, melancholic solo project Cryalot. Her appropriately titled EP Icarus explores self actualisation and the creative comedown that often follows. For all of her music’s dark moments, there are flashes of defiance, such as in her song ‘Touch the Sun’, but ultimately Cryalot is an exercise in catharsis – and shows a whole new side to the songwriter.