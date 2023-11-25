Crazy P began in the ’90s as an English electronic group with solely instrumental projects, until the addition of lead vocalist Danielle Moore for their 2002 album The Wicked is Music. Since then, the band has expanded their catalogue, with influences of vintage disco, soul and house, and in 2008, they signed with record label 2020 Vision for the release of their album Stop Space Return, reintroducing the group to newer audiences. They also perform as a DJ collective under the moniker Crazy P Soundsystem.