Sydney-born songwriter and guitarist Courtney Barnett’s grungy, witty and deadpan indie rock has earnt her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and performance slots at Coachella and Primavera Sound. Whether on her dark debut single ‘Avant Gardener’ or Lotta Sea Lice – her 2017 joint album with Kurt Vile – Barnett continues to build on her status as a strumming observer of life’s many quirks.