Formed by members of various West Midlands rock bands, Conjurer came together in 2014 as an avenue to trudge through a heavier, more extreme variety of metal. Supporting artists such as Insomnium and End with intense guitars and gruff vocals, the quartet’s cynical poeticism runs through a lot of their work – particularly 2018’s Mire, which Kerrang! described as “a lush, lumbering hybrid of death metal, stoner doom and sludge”.