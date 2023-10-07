Artist

Born in Bristol to Nigerian parents, Conducta has kickstarted a new wave of UK garage since debuting in 2016. Growing up on a diet of MTV Base and MJ Cole, the DJ and producer – who favours energetic basslines and vivid melodies – has remixed tracks by Jorja Smith and Krept & Konan, and in 2019 produced one of the biggest selling UKG tracks of all-time: AJ Tracey’s ‘Ladbroke Grove’. From an XOYO residency to a slot at Glastonbury’s Firmly Rooted sound-system stage, the Kiwi Records founder’s sets traverse R&B, techno and rap.

