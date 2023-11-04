Dabbling as a DJ with a number of aliases before locking on to Com Truise, the New York native has curated a fascinating niche over the decades. His synth-laced expansive sound palettes recall the great science fiction soundtracks of the ’80s, and Joy Division and New Order are also invoked in a neo-gothic mishmash of slow-motion funk and nostalgic synth-wave. From 2011’s Galactic Melt LP to its long-awaited follow-up, Iteration, Com Truise has refined his singular style of melodic beat music. Sounds of a waterlogged game console or the warped bleats of cyberspace are skewered through his beautifully realised soundscapes.