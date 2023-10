Signed to Afterlife records, Amsterdam producer Colyn layers nostalgic beats over contemporary dance and deep house. His track ‘Amor’ was released as part of Afterlife’s Realm Of Consciousness Pt. IV compilation album, and his moody and propulsive four-track Resolve EP followed, earning an audience beyond his hometown. His signature sound – endless textures and delayed synth shutters – has become a hallmark in Afterlife’s rich tapestry of house heavyweights.