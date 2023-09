Multi-instrumentalist Colin Stetson’s extensive saxophone techniques covers advanced circular breathing, percussive valve-work and growling. Accomplished in clarinet, French horn and flute as well, Stetson has worked with artists such as Tom Waits, David Gilmour, Lou Reed and The Chemical Brothers; and composed the score for 2018 film, Hereditary, which The New Yorker described as having been seemingly “scored for violins, percussion, a humpback whale, and bats”.