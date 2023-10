Oakland-based artist Cole Pulice’s 2022 record, Scry, is named after the act of a fortune teller predicting the future. Crystal balls are an apt visual for the album, which they describe as exploring “worlds hidden within worlds, and dreams within dreams.” Their organic-sounding synth patterns and saxophone melodies give off the warmth of sunbeams, inspired by the influential electroacoustic works of Pauline Oliveros, Harold Budd and Marion Brown.