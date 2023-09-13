In addition to being a resident DJ at Tenax for over ten years, Cole is the creator and developer of the Fragola and Sunflower events together with his long-time partner Philipp. As an artist, he has earned the respect of the scene over the years thanks to his versatility, his technique and his ability to engage the audience. Oltre ad essere dj resident al Tenax da oltre dieci anni, Cole è l'ideatore e sviluppatore degli eventi Fragola e Sunflower insieme al suo socio di lunga data Philipp. Come artista, negli anni si è guadagnato il rispetto della scena grazie alla sua versatilità, alla sua tecnica e alla sua abilità nel coinvolgere il pubblico.