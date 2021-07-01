“Coco Rosie sound blissfully like no one else,” Mojo once said. Using lo-fi music to navigate through their childhood, sister duo Bianca and Sierra Casady have been creating off-the-wall freak folk since the start of the ’00s. Combining Sierra’s genre-bending instrumentals with Bianca’s cursive rap lullabies, the Hawaii-born pair have collaborated with Anohi and Chance the Rapper, deconstructed their sound live on stage at the Barbican (with the help of a standing harp and segments of surrealist French poetry) and influenced a generation of indie acts including The xx.