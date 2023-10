Born out of late night jam sessions, Cocomofo’s progressive brand of jazz-tinted avant-pop hails from Brooklyn. As cosmic as they are soulful, trippy tracks ‘White Noise’ and ‘Shapes’ are testament to the five-piece’s main influence: the ’70s. Pairing the decade’s psychedelic sound with smooth vocals and lavish instrumentation – including warm saxophone melodies, soft piano keys and steady drums – in concert, the band strap crowds into their musical expedition of far away galaxies.