CMAT (Ciara May-Alice Thompson) is Ireland’s reigning pop cowgirl. Overflowing with noughties culture references and dry humour, CMAT’s debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, topped the Irish Album Charts in 2022. With pop tracks delivered like a “heartfelt present from a friend” (The Line of Best Fit), Thompson has opened gigs for Declan McKenna, and was named one to watch by The Guardian. Among pantomime-esque audience interactions and twirling drag queens, CMAT belts her witty countrified musings to the strums of her acoustic guitar.