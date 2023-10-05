Despite actually hailing from Sheffield, UK, Cloonee’s techno house belongs to the club-lined shores of Ibiza. Gaining millions of YouTube views with 2015’s ‘Separated’, Cloonee (real name David Bissett) was quickly taken under the wing by electronic music producer Chris Lake. Now a favourite on the Beatport charts and armed with a catalogue of bass-heavy summer tunes (including trumpet-led standouts ‘Mi Amor’ and ‘Tripasia’), Cloonee has worked with Fischer, Solardo and Martin Garrix behind the decks, toured Europe and North America with elrow, and filled out Amnesia and Pacha.