Despite actually hailing from Sheffield, UK, Cloonee’s techno house belongs to the club-lined shores of Ibiza. Gaining millions of YouTube views with 2015’s ‘Separated’, Cloonee (real name David Bissett) was quickly taken under the wing by electronic music producer Chris Lake. Now a favourite on the Beatport charts and armed with a catalogue of bass-heavy summer tunes (including trumpet-led standouts ‘Mi Amor’ and ‘Tripasia’), Cloonee has worked with Fischer, Solardo and Martin Garrix behind the decks, toured Europe and North America with elrow, and filled out Amnesia and Pacha.

Upcoming events

House Hats Ave: Cloonee Thu, 5 Oct
The Tally StripTallahassee
House Hats Homecoming: ClooneeFri, 6 Oct
Vivid Music HallGainesville
Satellite: Cloonee After PartyFri, 20 Oct
Floyd MiamiMiami
ClooneeSun, 29 Oct
Lost & FoundEl Paso
Labyrinth x Hellbent presents: ClooneeSat, 18 Nov
E1 London
Cloonee LiverpoolSat, 2 Dec
Invisible Wind FactoryLiverpool
ClooneeSat, 9 Dec
DTLA Debut Venue TBA Los Angeles