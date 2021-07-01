All three members of Cloakroom were factory workers before coming together in 2012 to create their self-described “stoner-emo”. A visceral sound that sits somewhere between foggy shoegaze and ’90s emo, the trio dropped their debut, Further Out, in 2015 before signing with Relapse Records to release Dissolution Wave (2022) – a concept album that imagines a world depleted of art and philosophy, where music is key to our survival. As well as opening shows for Brand New and Russian Circles, the band have co-headlined a European tour with Caspian.