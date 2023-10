Relocating to Manchester after a phase on Sheffield’s DIY punk scene, DJ and producer Clemency makes dark techno with a heavy emphasis on wobbling bass. She’s one of the faces behind Mutualism: a party series and label home to some of the city’s off-kilter electronic acts. In 2020, she released her own debut EP, References, on 2 BE REAL label. With a touch of jungle, dubstep and dub techno, Clemency’s sets are made for sweaty dancefloors.