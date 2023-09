British three-piece Clean Bandit’s electro-pop songs pull together elements of classical music, dancehall and R&B; their 2016 single, ‘Rockabye’, for example, is a dancehall number with a Sean Paul feature that interpolates a 400-year-old nursery rhyme. Collaboration is at the core of their process – they’ve worked with vocalists including Ellie Goulding, Craig David, Demi Lovato, and Marina and the Diamonds.