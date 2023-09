The Los Angeles producer, DJ and entrepreneur Claude VonStroke is a seminal presence in contemporary dance music. His Dirtybird Campout events have been consistent sell-outs and his twitchy tech-house tracks have become a huge influence on the scene. His single ‘Don’t Make Sense’ is a deep house cut, showcasing VonStroke’s knack for spaced-out synths and sharp percussive patterns. There’s a laid-back friendliness inherent in VonStroke’s music, which can be felt at any of his live performances.