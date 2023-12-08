“Everything that happens on stage is being played and created live. It’s very interactive,” Clark says of his one-man live shows. A craftsman of emotion-packed electronic music, the longtime Warp member is known for his experimental approach towards composing and producing, in which he contorts and manipulates field recordings. Outside of critically lauded releases including Clarence Park (2001) and Death Peak (2017), the musical scientist has soundtracked a number of video games, films and BAFTA-nominated TV series.