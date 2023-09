Massachusetts-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Clairo began sharing her introspective tracks online at only 13 years old. After 2017’s ‘Pretty Girl’ went viral for its relatable coming-of-age lyrics, she became one of the driving forces behind the bedroom pop wave, opening for Dua Lipa on tour the following year. Together with Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij, she coproduced her 2019 debut album, Immunity, and went on to collaborate with Jack Antanoff, beabadoobee and SG Lewis.