Snippets of conversations, bird calls, and the clicking of a stove burner trying to ignite, are just a few of the field recordings that San Antonio-based sound artist claire rousay weaves together in her sprawling, meditative music. A composer of "emo ambient" sounds, rousay has released over a dozen projects since 2017, created a Sunday Mix for Crack Magazine in 2021, and toured her cinematic sonic poems internationally.