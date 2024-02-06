Artist

Described by Pitchfork as “a band their fans can grow up with rather than out of”, Citizen’s Midwestern emo has earnt them a devoted cult following since their 2009 debut. An expression of rage threads together Tumblr-favourite Youth (2013) and ’80s synth-leaning Life in Your Glass World (2021), with both albums effortlessly fusing post-hardcore with shoegaze and pop-punk. Inviting fans to run and jump into the crowd as they perform, Citizen’s shows promise to be just as thrilling as their music.

CitizenFri, 24 Nov
The RoxyLakewood
Citizen + Drug ChurchTue, 6 Feb 2024
St Luke's Glasgow
Citizen + Support from Drug ChurchWed, 7 Feb 2024
PROJECT HOUSELeeds
Citizen + Drug ChurchThu, 8 Feb 2024
Electric BallroomLondon
Citizen + Drug ChurchFri, 9 Feb 2024
SWXBristol