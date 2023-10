The origins of Cindy date back to 2016, when the quartet’s lead singer and guitarist Karina Gill discovered an abandoned Squier Stratocaster guitar in her new San Francisco apartment. The result? A dreamy indie debut album released two years later, anchored in hushed melodies and subdued instrumentals. Following up with Free Advice (2020) and 1:2 (2021), Mojo has described the band’s sound as “Velvets minimalist with an evocatively British-style, introspective indie”.