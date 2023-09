Since the early 2010s, Carlos Cid (aka CID) has been turning unexpected songs into club-ready hits – most famously when he reworked the Lana Del Rey ballad ‘Summertime Sadness’ with Cedric Gervais in 2013. Since then, he’s given tracks by Lizzo, Halsey, Ellie Goulding and Diplo the house remix treatment, and put out his own dance tracks, too. As a DJ, CID performs frequently at clubs and festivals around the world.