White robes, unkempt flowing hair, religious undertones in their music – you’d be forgiven for thinking Church Of The Cosmic Skull was a cult. While the seven-piece ensemble from Nottingham most certainly give off spiritual energy, they are first and foremost incredible musicians, proficient in everything they try their hand at. Prog rock, psychedelia, pop and even gospel are all present on the Church’s mystical releases – and their live shows are positively rapturous.