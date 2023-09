For those with an appetite for the macabre, Japanese doom-merchants Church of Misery have plenty of sludge-laden material dedicated to serial killers. John Wayne Gacy, Ed Kemper and Peter Sutcliffe are all either sampled or sung about on their 2001 debut, Master of Brutality, and many more depraved figures feature in other releases. Formed in mid-’90s Tokyo, Church of Misery holds the distinction of being one of the first doom metal bands to emerge from Japan.