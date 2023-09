Self-described "Funklordz" Chromeo brought their analog synth-funk to the bloghouse era of the noughties with their debut album She’s in Control. Since then, the ’Fancy Footwork’ connoisseurs have created a lane of their own, producing for a new generation of artists such as Omar Apollo and Chuck Inglish and forming their own label, Juliet Records where they continue to carry their Hall & Oates-esque sound into unexplored territories.