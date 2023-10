A classically trained multi-instrumentalist in her own right, in 2018 Christine Elise joined forces with fellow Philadelphian Kuf Knotz – an MC, producer and poet – to create their own hybrid of hip-hop and classical music. Elise’s background as a music therapist becomes clear on 2021’s kəˈmyo ͞ onədē (pronounced ‘community’) – her lulled voice and delicate harp strings create a feel-good sound to the backdrop of Knotz’s soul-soaked beats.