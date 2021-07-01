Avant-pop artist Christine and the Queens – who first created the stage persona after a group of drag queens in London encouraged him to become a pop star – masterfully deconstructs pop. Reinvention is key to his output; on his debut, Chaleur humaine (2014), he threads together lyrics on pornography, queer identity and adolescence; on the follow-up, Chris (2018), he debuted a masculine new identity, which he described as a “horny, hungry and ambitious” woman; and in 2022, Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue) introduced his new name – Redcar, or sometimes just Red – with even more abstract compositions.