Rural Germany provided electronic producer Christian Löffler with the perfect setting to teach himself music programming and arrangement at the age of 14. Eventually creating a sound that brings together electronic melancholy with a state of euphoria, since 2008 Löffler has released a project almost yearly via his record label Ki Records. A visual artist, Löffler is a master at drawing deep emotion from the onlookers of his multisensory performances; packing venues including London’s Southbank Centre, his shows begin as ambient string quartet ceremonies before evolving into deep techno raves.