Artist

Christian Löffler

Top trackRonda

About Christian Löffler

Rural Germany provided electronic producer Christian Löffler with the perfect setting to teach himself music programming and arrangement at the age of 14. Eventually creating a sound that brings together electronic melancholy with a state of euphoria, since 2008 Löffler has released a project almost yearly via his record label Ki Records. A visual artist, Löffler is a master at drawing deep emotion from the onlookers of his multisensory performances; packing venues including London’s Southbank Centre, his shows begin as ambient string quartet ceremonies before evolving into deep techno raves.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

THE CITYFOX HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL (FRIDAY)Fri, 27 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York