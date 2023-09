Without stepping out from their Detroit bedroom, chloe moriondo became a YouTube star in the mid ’10s with ukulele-assisted covers of Billie Eilish and Edith Piaf. Self-producing their coming of age folk-pop on Rabbit Hearted (2018), the singer-songwriter embraced a babydoll-meets-cyberpunk image for 2022’s bubblegum pop-punk party SUCKERPUNCH, which NME described as “a bold sonic adventure that thrives on excess”.