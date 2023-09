Graduating from London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, Manchester-born musician Chelsea Carmichael has been credited with ushering in Britain’s new wave of jazz, contributing to productions for Moses Boyd and Emma-Jean Thackray. Carmichael’s 2021 debut solo album, The River Doesn’t Like Strangers, is a powerful assortment of calypso, modal jazz and reggae honouring her Jamaican roots – and you can also find her as part of Mercury Prize-nominated jazz group SEED Ensemble.