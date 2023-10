Cooking up heavy, all-encompassing sludge metal from their Oklahoma headquarters, Chat Pile’s rise was fast and furious – and solely down to the extent of their talent and ability to transcend scenes and genres. Of their 2022 debut God’s Country, Pitchfork said: “Terrifying and thrilling in equal measure, the debut album from the Oklahoma City sludge-metal band is a vivid rendering of the towering piles of poison littering America’s psychic landscape.”