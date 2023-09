Belgium’s techno DJ and producer Charlotte de Witte is able to command arena-sized venues with her sleek, stripped-back style, making each gig feel intimate and transportive. Her approach to music comes from her interest in the “contrast between monumental power and the vacuum in between”, which she says exists in techno music. Her 2022 EP, Apollo, released under her own label KNTXT, embodies this seamlessly with a more psychedelic edge to her simple yet emotive production.