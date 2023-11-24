Artist

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

About Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

In their eponymous collaborative project, vocalist Charlotte Adigéry and producer Bolis Pupul mesh social commentary and meaningful storytelling with innovative electropop. Described by Pitchfork as “a riveting debut”, 2022’s Tropical Dancer – which Adigéry sings in both French and English – confronts racism, social media vanity and xenophobia to a sleek backdrop of R&B, techno and house. Since joining forces in 2016, the pair have shared their unpredictable arrangements, vivid melodies and guitar solos with fans across the US and Europe.

