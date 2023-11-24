In their eponymous collaborative project, vocalist Charlotte Adigéry and producer Bolis Pupul mesh social commentary and meaningful storytelling with innovative electropop. Described by Pitchfork as “a riveting debut”, 2022’s Tropical Dancer – which Adigéry sings in both French and English – confronts racism, social media vanity and xenophobia to a sleek backdrop of R&B, techno and house. Since joining forces in 2016, the pair have shared their unpredictable arrangements, vivid melodies and guitar solos with fans across the US and Europe.